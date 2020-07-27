Dental Offices Stay Open During CCP Virus Comeback
Dr. Suffoletta's dental office, among others, choose to stay open amid new increases in COVID-19 cases.LAS VEGAS, NV, US, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the mortality rate keeps steadily moving downward. While maintaining strict safety measures, some Nevada dental offices are resuming routine services, while others continue to offer only emergency treatments.
Nevada is one of 40 states allowing dental offices to resume offering routine services after the shutdown of non-essential businesses in March, and a period of restriction to emergency services only. While there has been a recent rise in COVID-19 cases following a significant dip in them, the rise may be partially due to increased testing. Regardless of the true nature of the numbers, a dental office may want to continue supporting their loyal patients by preserving their oral health through routine services.
In March, the state mandated dental offices to treat emergency cases only in an effort to keep patients at home and to conserve limited medical supplies like N95 masks that are used to treat symptomatic COVID-19 patients. We previously wrote about COVID-19 Dental Emergencies Based on ADA Recommendations
After a dip in COVID-19 cases in May, dental offices were given the opportunity to resume routine procedures. In order to safely provide essential routine exams and other services, open dental offices are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of their patients. While this helps reduce the risk of spreading the virus, it also makes visits to a full-service dental office anything but routine.
Patients can expect numerous experiences that make routine visits differ from those prior to the pandemic. First, there may be a phone screening for COVID-19 symptoms 1 to 2 days before their scheduled appointment. Then, they will be asked to remain in their cars upon arrival at the dental office, where they will have their temperature taken and undergo a second screening for symptoms. They can also expect all staff to be wearing masks, face shields, and cloth jackets that will be swapped out between appointments to protect against cross-contamination. These dental offices are also spreading out appointments in order for staff to have ample time to thoroughly sterilize waiting and exam rooms. And finally, patients shouldn’t be surprised if they’re asked to exit through the back door per social distancing guidelines.
Functional Aesthetic Dentistry in Las Vegas, NV is one of the oral healthcare providers who’ve resumed routine procedures such as fillings, cleanings, and crowns. It is their belief that non-emergency dental services are essential, even during the pandemic. However, they are operating under the strictest health and sanitation guidelines put forth by the CDC, most of which is covered above. Despite the opportunity to reopen with full services, there are also other dental practices that are exercising their right to refuse providing selective routine procedures. Though they will continue to provide emergency dental care.
About Functional Aesthetic Dentistry, Las Vegas, NV: To learn more about this Nevada dental office, visit their website.
Jeffrey N. Suffoletta
-8:00
+1 702-671-0001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter