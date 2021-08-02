Breaking the Language Moratorium for Professionals & Online Learning - ecadema
Preparing young minds for what lies ahead.
Pushing harder than yesterday for a contrasting tomorrow”DELAWARE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ecadema, a pioneer in Professional Online Learning biosphere focusing on providing an enriched learning via digital platform sheathing worldwide. ecadema hijacking the interests of students and professionals around the globe to experience professional learning in its native language or any other language one wants to conquer. It is an interactive e-learning platform that connects trainees with professional certified trainers and collaborates with global business leaders bringing industry-rich expertise in various fields around the world, through interactive video chat sessions.
— ecadema
With a B2B and B2C business model, the Co-Founders of ecadema Amin Chaar & Yumna Nash focus on skill development via knowledgeable, certified and well experienced trainers.
Embracing a greater global audience, ecadema designed and curated live workshops and courses amidst the busy lives, to gain unique insights about how different courses innovate to meet the future consumer demands.
“ecadema organizes private communication between trainers and students in which students receive the benefit of opting for a trainer and language of one's own choice. Students can chat personally with the trainers in the preferred language to discuss the doubts and queries and can even arrange a workshop or learning session in accordance with best suited schedule and language choices “
ecadema is committed to transforming learning experiences for a sustainable future, and established partnership with world-class experts to develop a broader portfolio in online learning experiences.
With a vision to become one of its kind, ecadema offers a wide array of courses ranging from business, accounting, IT, to so many other various fields for learners who want to hone their skills and upscale their talent.
ecadema ensures the inclusivity, eliminating linguistic challenges and enabling learners to make informed decisions before delving into the process.
Further, ecadema believes that knowledge and skill development is a possible path to put steps on only if students could grasp the entire content of the course.
Since 65% of the world speaks English as the communicating language, hence most of the educational institutions adopting English as their default language, eventually it gets difficult for the rest of the learners to get involved in courses.
ecadema bridges this gap.
ecadema’s mission and core values speaks of holistic growth and development, aimed to provide affordable learning in languages convenient for learners which will help them absorb courses in a better way. Through relevant skills dissemination, ecadema witnesses massive growth with enrollments increasing with each passing day, uplifting learners intellectually and revitalising new-age learning.
Mastering a prowess is just a few clicks and a few learning sessions away. ecadema picks the thorns of language out of the learners path to give a more clear and polished source of developing skills, competence and splendid experience in the real world.
For this language learning set-up, ecadema stands apart.
