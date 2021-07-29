Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 332 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,235 in the last 365 days.

DOH adds data enhancements to the COVID-19 dashboard

For immediate release: July 29, 2021   (21-179)Spanish

Media contact: Teresa McCallion, Communications, 360-701-7991

DOH adds data enhancements to the COVID-19 dashboard

OLYMPIA – Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has added new data about testing and healthcare system readiness trends to the COVID-19 data dashboard. These enhancements include adding:

  • Antigen tests to the testing tab (currently the testing tab only includes molecular tests)
  • Percent positivity and testing rate to the testing tab
  • Percent hospital occupancy and percent ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients to the healthcare system readiness tab

The metrics reported on the data dashboard allows the state, health care professionals, and the public to determine whether severe outcomes are going up, down, or remaining stable. This helps to monitor overall disease activity in the community, impact of vaccinations, impact of new variants, and a myriad of other important surveillance regarding COVID-19 in our state.

DOH and Microsoft's AI for Health team partnered to create the interactive data dashboard. It launched April 3, 2020 to communicate trends and data in a way that is easier for the public to understand. Since then, DOH has made continuous improvements to the type of data reported and the way it is presented. In June, DOH added rate information for cases, hospitalization, and deaths.

DOH updates the data dashboard every Monday-Friday, with the following exceptions:

  • Federal and state holidays (e.g., December 25, January 1)
  • COVID-19 vaccination data is updated on alternate weekdays (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays). 

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of informationFind us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection

###

Printable Version (PDF)

You just read:

DOH adds data enhancements to the COVID-19 dashboard

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.