Derby Barracks/DUI & Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502555
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/31/2021 @ 0219 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 16, Westmore VT
VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Trevor Gaouette
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/31/2021, at approximately 0219 hours, Vermont State
Police responded to a report of a red in color pickup truck being driven in a
negligent manner on VT RT 16 in the Town of Westmore, VT, near the north beach.
Upon troopers arrival they observed a red Ford Superduty stuck on the curb
separating the beach and the roadway. It was learned the operator of the truck was
Trevor Gaouette. Gaouette showed signs of impairment and after a subsequent
investigation, Gaouette was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Gaouette was
transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to
appear in court at a later date. Gaouette's truck was towed from the scene.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/17/21 @ 10 AM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.