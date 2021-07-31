Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/DUI & Negligent Operation

NEWS RELEASE

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A502555

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nathan Handy                           

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 07/31/2021 @ 0219 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 16, Westmore VT

VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Trevor Gaouette                                          

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/31/2021, at approximately 0219 hours, Vermont State

Police responded to a report of a red in color pickup truck being driven in a

negligent manner on VT RT 16 in the Town of Westmore, VT, near the north beach.

Upon troopers arrival they observed a red Ford Superduty stuck on the curb

separating the beach and the roadway. It was learned  the operator of the truck was

Trevor Gaouette. Gaouette showed signs of impairment and after a subsequent

investigation, Gaouette was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Gaouette was

transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to

appear in court at a later date. Gaouette's truck was towed from the scene.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/17/21 @ 10 AM          

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

