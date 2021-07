Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Clare

HIGHWAY: M-61

CLOSEST CITY: Harrison

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will complete slope repairs on M-61 between Bailey Lake Road and Hoover Avenue.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be maintained via a temporary signal.

SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will repair the roadway shoulder, creating a smoother surface and leveling the slope adjacent to the shoulder.