Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 7.30.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Frances Chacon, 49, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Legislative Affairs at the California Health and Human Services Agency. Chacon has been Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the California Complete Count – Census 2020 since 2019. She was Legislative Consultant at the Department of General Services from 2016 to 2019, Program Manager of the Commercially Sexually Exploited Children’s Program at the Department of Social Services from 2015 to 2016 and Principal Consultant at the Assembly Committee on Human Services from 2008 to 2012. Chacon was Executive Deputy Director of Legislation and Public Affairs at the Victim Compensation Board from 2006 to 2007 and Principal Consultant at the Assembly Transportation Committee from 2004 to 2006 and at the Assembly Committee on Local Government from 2000 to 2004. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $155,256. Chacon is registered without party preference.

Sami Gallegos, 29, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary for External Affairs at the California Health and Human Services Agency. Gallegos has been Senior Public Information Officer for the California Department of Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force since 2021. She was Communications Director for Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez from 2018 to 2021, Direct Mail Manager for the Assembly Democrats in 2018 and 2020 and Creative Content Producer for the Democratic Office of Communications and Outreach from 2017 to 2018. Gallegos was a Digital Producer for ABC10 from 2015 to 2017 and Reporter and Social Media Manager for Capitol Weekly from 2013 to 2015. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $155,004. Gallegos is a Democrat.

Mindy McIntyre, 42, of Sacramento, has been reappointed Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs at the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle), where she has served since 2016. She was Legislative Consultant for the Office of Senator Lois Wolk from 2009 to 2016. McIntyre was Water Program Manager at the Planning and Conservation League from 2003 to 2009. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $140,004. McIntyre is a Democrat.

Amanda E. Bohl, 46, of Sacramento, has been reappointed Special Assistant for Planning and Science at the Delta Stewardship Council, where she has served since 2018. She was Manager of Meeting Services and Special Projects at the Delta Stewardship Council from 2016 to 2018. Bohl was Economic Development Lead at the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Conservancy from 2012 to 2015, Program Director at the American Land Conservancy from 2006 to 2008 and a Program Analyst at the Resources Law Group from 2004 to 2006. Bohl was an Independent Consultant from 2000 to 2004, Project Director at the Amador-Tuolumne Community Action Agency from 2001 to 2003, Project Coordinator at the American Lung Association from 1999 to 2001 and an Associate Consultant in the Office of Assemblymember Diane Martinez from 1997 to 1999. Bohl earned a Master of Science degree in community development from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $130,392. Bohl is a Democrat.

Camille N. Travis, 42, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Deputy Director of Communications at the California Department of Human Resources. Travis has been Deputy Director of Marketing and Public Affairs at the Office of Traffic Safety since 2018. She was a Senior Marketing Specialist at Covered California from 2013 to 2018. Travis was a Marketing Specialist at the California Lottery from 2008 to 2013. She was a Senior Account Executive at Clear Channel Radio/KHYL V101.1 from 2007 to 2008. Travis was an Account Executive at CBS Radio/KSFM 102.5 from 2004 to 2007 and at Clear Channel Radio/KHYL V101.1 from 2003 to 2004. She was District Manager at Automatic Data Processing Inc. from 2001 to 2003. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $128,004. Travis is a Democrat.

Thomas W. Gleeson, 61, of Cathedral City, has been reappointed to the California Earthquake Authority Advisory Panel, where he has served since 2017. Gleeson has been President and an Agent at Thomas Gleeson State Farm Insurance Agency Inc. since 2002. He was Director of Development and Communications at the St. Anthony Foundation from 1999 to 2002, where he was Communications and Media Manager from 1992 to 1996. Gleeson was Director of Development and Communications at the Alameda County Community Food Bank from 1996 to 1999 and a Teacher at the Red Cloud Indian School from 1987 to 1990. Gleeson earned a Master of Theology degree from Creighton University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Gleeson is a Democrat.

John C. Harabedian, 40, of Pasadena, has been reappointed to the California Acupuncture Board, where he has served since 2017. Harabedian has been an Associate Investment Manager, Legal Counsel at Omni Bridgeway since 2016. Harabedian served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office from 2015 to 2016. He was an Associate at Latham and Watkins LLP from 2011 to 2015 and a Law Clerk for the Honorable Josephine Staton at the U.S. District Court, Central District of California from 2010 to 2011. Harabedian was a Policy Analyst in the Los Angeles Mayor’s Office in 2007, a Coro Foundation Fellow from 2006 to 2007 and an Analyst at Barrington Associates from 2004 to 2005. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School and a Master of Science degree in comparative social policy from the University of Oxford. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Harabedian is a Democrat.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, 44, of Ripon, has been appointed to the New Motor Vehicle Board. Fitzpatrick has been President of the Fitzpatrick Dealership Group since 2001. He was a Subcontract Analyst at Lockheed Martin from 2000 to 2001. Fitzpatrick is a member of the California State University, Stanislaus Foundation Board. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Fitzpatrick is registered without party preference.

