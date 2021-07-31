Ramp and Lane Closures Interstate 70 - Westmoreland County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single lane restrictions and the closure of the westbound off ramp on Interstate 70 at Exit 53 (Yukon) in South Huntingdon and Sewickley townships, Westmoreland County. The ramp closure is will occur on Monday, August 9 from 2 pm to 12 Midnight. Single lane closures will be in place east and westbound beginning on Monday August 9 at 2 pm and will continue until Friday, August 13 at 3 pm.

The closure is part of the project currently reconstructing the Yukon and Madison exits along Interstate 70 in Westmoreland County. Traffic will be shifted onto the new pavement and crews will demolish the existing bridge barrier and work on a new concrete bridge deck.

A marked detour will be in place using Exit 51 (West Newton/Mt. Pleasant) and reentering Interstate 70 eastbound back to Exit 53.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

