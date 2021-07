Royalton Barracks/ Arrest on Warrants

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B202461

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802- 234- 9933

DATE/TIME: 07/30/2021 - 4:08 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrants

ACCUSED: Jon Honkala

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 30th, 2021, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Jon Honkala regarding a possible domestic dispute. Further investigation revealed Honkala was wanted on three warrants. Honkala was arrested and later transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2,900

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.