West Virginia has 10th best business climate in United States

West Virginia has the 10th best business climate in the United States according to Business Facilities Magazine, a site selection publication with an annual ranking of how states, metro areas and countries perform on key economic indicators.

“For years, I’ve been saying that West Virginia is the best kept secret on the East Coast, but the word keeps getting out and the world is taking notice of how our state is one of the best places to live and work,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “Not only have we improved our state’s economy and business climate, we’ve jumped to the head of the pack. I want to thank all the folks at our Commerce, Economic Development and Tourism departments for all the hard work they’ve done to make our state shine.”

This is the first time West Virginia has been in the top 10 business climates in Business Facilities Magazine’s annual State Rankings Report. In the report, the publication recognized West Virginia as a leader in emerging technologies and noted the state’s role in attracting Virgin Hyperloop to build its $500-million certification center in Tucker County where the company will test its high-speed transportation tube system.

“We are excited to receive this recognition and it just goes to show that all of our hard work in making West Virginia the best place to do business is paying off,” said West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch.

In addition to the Business Facilities ranking, West Virginia also was recognized in 2019 for being first in overall economic growth among states. Since 2017, more than $5 billion in business investments have been made in the state.

“By diversifying our economy, we’ve laid a foundation that can support economic growth for years to come,” said West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael. “Site consultants are a key component of driving economic activity and this recognition is going to expose even more companies to the great opportunities here in West Virginia.”

Business Facilities Magazine also recognized Charleston, West Virginia for having the third best business climate for cities with fewer than 200,000 people.

Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years. The publication’s annual rankings report is a comprehensive compilation with 60 categories containing 600 results that highlight state, metro and global leaders building a foundation for a future of sustainable growth. To read the full report, visit businessfacilities.com.