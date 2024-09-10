Submit Release
Gov. Justice announces $35 million investment from Prime 6 to establish new manufacturing facility in Upshur County

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced that Prime 6, a leading innovator in sustainable wood products, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Buckhannon. This significant $35 million investment is expected to create 75 jobs in the region.

“I am extremely proud to welcome Prime 6 to Upshur County and West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “Wood has always been a part of our rich history, shaping our economy and way of life for generations. Prime 6’s decision to put down roots with their new facility not only carries on that rich tradition but proves we are the best place to be for growing forward-thinking, sustainable businesses. This facility will bring incredible good-paying jobs to the hardest working group of people Prime 6 could invest in. I thank them for believing in West Virginia as much as I do.” 

Prime 6’s new facility is set to begin operations in the coming months, with job openings to be announced soon. The company’s presence in Buckhannon is expected to have a positive ripple effect throughout the local economy, benefiting suppliers, businesses and residents.

Prime 6 is renowned for its unique approach to upcycling wood waste, transforming it into high-quality products for the hospitality industry. All of the company’s products are USDA certified.

“We are excited to welcome Prime 6 to West Virginia,” Mitch Carmichael, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, said. “Their commitment to sustainability and community aligns perfectly with our state’s values, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth and success in Buckhannon.”

