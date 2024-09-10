Gov. Justice announces $125 million investment from Babcock & Wilcox’s in Mason County

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced that Babcock & Wilcox (B&W), a global leader in energy and environmental technologies, is making a $125 million investment in Mason County.

“This is a tremendous win for West Virginia, Mason County, and our entire state,” Gov. Justice said. “Babcock & Wilcox’s decision to bring their technology and expertise here is a testament to our state’s growing reputation as a hub for innovation and forward-thinking energy solutions. This investment not only creates jobs but also positions West Virginia to continue being the leader in the energy industry.”

Babcock & Wilcox’s investment will focus on the deployment of their BrightLoop™ low-carbon hydrogen technology, a pioneering approach to hydrogen production. This cutting-edge technology leverages a novel chemical looping process to produce low-carbon hydrogen, steam, or syngas while isolating carbon dioxide (CO2) for capture and storage.

The technology is versatile, offering applications across various industries, including coal power production, waste byproduct utilization, and net-negative energy production using biomass.

This development will initially create 28 high-paying jobs, with potential for future expansion as the company continues its innovative efforts in the energy sector.

Click here to learn more about Babcock & Wilcox

B&W’s BrightLoop™ technology involves the oxidation and reduction of an oxygen carrier particle, resulting in the generation of hydrogen from steam, along with the isolation of CO2.

“We are proud to support Babcock & Wilcox in bringing this transformative technology to West Virginia,” Mitch Carmichael, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, said. “Their investment is a strong vote of confidence in our state’s workforce and our commitment to innovative economic development.”