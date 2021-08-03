Expert Marketing Advisors Experienced Record Growth in First Half of 2021
Headcount Tripled to Enable Significant New Business and Client Enrichment
Through our network of marketing experts, we offer clear competitive advantages that enable businesses to scale their team and operations quickly, achieving impactful marketing outcomes faster.”REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Marketing Advisors, the essential marketing alliance for brands inspiring customer experiences, today announced strong growth in the first quarter of 2021 fiscal year. The company has achieved a record growth of 200% in new customer acquisition, further strengthening Expert Marketing Advisors’ position as the second half of 2021 also shapes up to become a successful period for the company.
— Courtney Kehl, Founder and Principal, Expert Marketing Advisors
Key First Half 2021 Milestones included:
- Tripled the number of marketing experts in its network
- Increased average account size by over 20%
- Volume of engagements increased in marketing operations, social media, SEO and public relations
- June client exits: Electriphi acquired by Ford Motor Company
With demand generation, retention and engagement the critical factors that determine growth trajectory, the urgency to build a well-orchestrated marketing engine is becoming paramount. Early-stage start-ups who want expert marketing guidance, to later-stage companies seeking to elevate their marketing performance are turning to Expert Marketing Advisors to scale their marketing and operations. Its network of experts delivers qualified, sales-ready leads to many of the leading technology brands deploying campaigns globally. Through application of rigorous marketing methodologies, robust best practices and access to the best-fit talent and expertise, Expert Marketing Advisors has more than 37 brands in their client portfolio, which include Ford Pro powered by Electriphi, Graphiant and Pronto.
“The performance in the first of the year demonstrates the unique value Expert Marketing Advisors brings to the B2B IT marketplace. It also indicates that demand for enterprise technology solutions is very strong. We are seeing businesses investing in their digital marketing and data-driven insights to enable their business to operate effectively and respond to today’s customer needs,” said Courtney Kehl, Founder and Principal. “Our firm is like gasoline for your marketing fire. Through our network of marketing experts, we offer clear competitive advantages that enable businesses to scale their team and operations quickly, achieving impactful marketing outcomes faster.”
"We're glad to have the Expert Marketing Advisors team in full force as part of the journey. I am continually impressed by the professionalism, flexibility, and willingness to roll up the sleeves and jump in. What a pleasure. Onwards and upwards!" said Wendy Zhao, Head of Growth, Marketing & Product, Electriphi acquired by Ford Motor Company
About Expert Marketing Advisors
Expert Marketing Advisors is a full-service strategy and marketing firm that is dedicated to help companies accelerate business outcomes through growth marketing strategies and execution. With its access to top talent of highly seasoned experts, Expert Marketing Advisors has delivered over 100 successful engagements and unleashed over $7.2 billion in pipeline generation. The company’s rigorous marketing methodologies and robust best practices coupled with a flexible and agile business model works with companies at all growth stages, allowing businesses to achieve unrivaled outcomes. For more information, visit www.expertmarketingadvisors.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.
