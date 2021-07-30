Long X Bridge scheduled for inspection next week

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin a routine inspection of the Long X Bridge on North Dakota Highway 85, south of Watford City, beginning Monday, August 2.

The inspection will take place from approximately 1 to 4 p.m. on August 2 and 8 a.m. to noon on August 3.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and short delays are expected. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at times and flaggers will be present.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.