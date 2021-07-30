Bridge Maintenance Work Scheduled Next Week on the I-83 Bridges at Exit 8 in York County

Lane restrictions in place from 9 AM to 2 PM

Harrisburg, PA – A PennDOT maintenance crew from York County will perform deck repairs and paving on the Interstate 83 bridges spanning Route 216 at Exit 8 (Glen Rock).

This work will be performed from 9 AM to 2 PM Monday, August 2 through Friday, August 6. Work will begin on the southbound side of the interstate, then move to the northbound side mid-to-late week.

Lane restrictions will be in place during work hours. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018