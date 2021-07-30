Route 366 Tarentum Bridge Inspection Next Week in Tarentum

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a bridge inspection on the Tarentum Bridge (Route 366) in Tarentum Borough, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Thursday, August 2-5 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction of the Tarentum Bridge Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews from CONSOR Engineers, LLC conduct a bridge inspection. A lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.

Single-lane restrictions will continue as needed in each direction on the bridge weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late September as part of the Tarentum Bridge “Ramp B” bridge rehabilitation project.

Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #