I-79 Overnight Drilling Continues Monday Night in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on Interstate 79 in South Fayette and Collier townships and Bridgeville Borough, Allegheny County will continue Monday night, August 2 weather permitting.

Overnight lane restrictions on I-79 in both directions will occur weeknights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Millers Run Road (Route 50) and Steen Road (Route 3030) through Tuesday night, August 17. Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct drilling operations.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

