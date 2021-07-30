Route 68 Lane Restriction Starts Monday in Industry

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on Route 68 (Midland Beaver Road) in Industry Borough, Beaver County, will start Monday, August 2 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction controlled by flaggers will occur on Route 68 between the Shippingport Bridge and Shell Street. Crews will conduct debris removal from a culvert from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Monday, August 9. Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. will conduct the work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

