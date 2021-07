Contact:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117

COUNTY: Bay

HIGHWAY: M-13 (Euclid Avenue)

ESTIMATED DATE: Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $500,00 to resurface 1 mile of M-13 from Fisher Road to North Union Road in Bay City and Bangor Township.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require lane closures and shifts.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will resurface aging pavement, improving the ride quality and extending the life of the roadway.