Guard Railings to be Upgraded on I-20 Frontage Roads

Guard railings will be upgraded this year along Interstate 20 frontage roads in Harrison County according to plans approved in June by TxDOT.

“We will be replacing and upgrading the guard rails throughout this section of highway,” said Wendy Starkes, Area Engineer for the TxDOT office in Marshall.

DBI Services of Hazelton, PA was awarded the contract for the construction project with a bid of $2.3 million.

Work on the project should begin in August of this year and take about seven months to complete, Starkes said.

