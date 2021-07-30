Equator’s innovative Laundry Combo features fast and easy Winterize

Equator Combo

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small space leader Equator Advanced Appliances has introduced a new home laundry innovation, the All-in-one Combo Washer-Dryer EZ 4400N CV as the solution to your winter laundry appliance problems.

The Combo features a Quick Winterize option to help prepare the appliance for tough cold weather conditions. It has a quick 2 minute winterize cycle that lets you get back to your life while the combo takes care of itself. Just pour the antifreeze, select winterize and press start and the combo is winter ready.

The model EZ 4400N also incorporates the latest features including the Quiet function which has a noise level below 60 db for both wash and dry functions. It also features a redesigned easy to operate intuitive control panel. Its unique dual fans contribute to faster drying in the vented cycle. Along with a one- button, convertible venting/condensing drying system, it boasts the features of full size washers and dryers—merged into a single unit design. The Equator EZ 4400N also thrives at cleaning and drying clothes with features like an automatic water level sensor, delay start time, a sensor dry feature, automatic heat and dry levels, a 12-minute hot dry refresh cycle, and a wrinkle guard feature. When you go to unload the machine, the 180-degree door swing and angled door handle reduce back strain. The machine is also easy to install, has built-in diagnostics, and you can make it portable.

“This energy-efficient machine may be small, but don’t let its size fool you. It’s loaded with hi-tech features. In addition to its intelligent engineering, It feels like the only thing this machine can’t do are fold your clothes and put them away for you.” says Atul Vir, President of Equator Advanced Appliances

At just 33.5-inches high x 23.5-inches wide x 22-inches deep and boasts energy- and time-saving features that have earned numerous design and industry awards. The combo comes with a 1 year warranty and is available in white, silver, black and merlot. It can be ordered today from Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Bestbuy, Walmart apart from others.

Equator’s Combo comes with a one-year parts and labor warranty. It is compact and environmentally-friendly and perfect for apartments, condos, lakefront cottages, RVs, boats, garages and tiny homes.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers and other essential home appliances. Equator’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives.

For more on Equator Appliances and its products, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.

