Finding the Right Real Estate Agent

Real estate agents are not all made the same and finding the right agent to fit your needs is a key part to the success of either buying or selling your property. Keep reading for tips on how to shop around for the right agent to handle your transaction.
Buyer’s Agents
If you are looking to purchase a new property it is in your best interest to reach out to a buyer’s agent. A buyer’s agent is a licensed real estate professional who specializes in guiding home buyers through the buying process. A buyer’s agent should be familiar with the home buying process and work to protect the buyer’s interests and ensure that the buyers are being treated fairly. In most instances, the seller to a transaction will be responsible for paying the fee or commission of the buyer’s agent in its closing costs.
When deciding on which buyer’s agent to hire you should do your research. It’s worth it to take the time to consult with several agents before making your decision. Buying a home is a big purchase and you will want to have the right agent by your side to guide you through the process.
Seller’s Agents
A seller’s agent is an agent that specializes in listing properties and will work for the seller throughout the marketing and sale process. The seller’s agent should have expert knowledge in representing sellers and putting in place tailored marketing plans. The seller’s agent will work with the buyer’s agent to facilitate the sale process and negotiate the best price for the seller.
Seller’s agents will market the property and organize showings as well as help the seller to secure financing and finalize the paperwork.
Expertise
Once you have determined what kind of agent you need to look for you should consider the kind of expertise your sale requires. Your agent should have extensive experience and knowledge working in your geographical area. You should ask potential agents how well they know your specific market and whether or not they typically work in commercial or residential real estate.
You should also take the time to do your own research on your prospective agent’s prior work. You can look up your agents' past listings and marketing practices to determine whether this suits your needs. And no matter if you are in the market to either buy or sell a property, your agent should be an honest and effective communicator, keeping you in the loop throughout the entire process.
Conclusion
Finding the right real estate professional to handle your transaction is paramount to the success of your sale. The right agent will be an effective communicator and ensure that your transaction is a streamlined and seamless process.
