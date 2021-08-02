Brandtelling® Launches to Empower Technology Marketers to Build and Share Brand Stories for Greater Awareness and Sales

Brandtelling: Story First Brand Storytelling for Tech Firms Story First

Brand Storytelling Agency Celebrates 16th Anniversary with a New Identity, Refreshed Web Presence, Refocused Commitment to Technology Marketer Customers

We help tech marketers ditch the boring and predictable marketing materials and stop offering repurposed vendor collateral filled with marketing-speak and vanilla presentations.” — Arthur Germain, Principal & Chief Brandteller, Brandtelling

HUNTINGTON, NY, US, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking a chapter from its own brand storytelling book, Communication Strategy Group today is now Brandtelling®, a brand storytelling agency serving the technology industry. The agency was founded in 2005 as Communication Strategy Group, a technology public relations firm. Over the past decade-and-a-half, it has evolved into a brand storytelling agency for technology companies. Along the way, Founder, Principal and Chief Brandteller Arthur Germain created and registered Brandtelling® as a term to explain the agency’s brand storytelling approach. This rebranding reflects a renewed focus on providing brand consulting and content marketing to technology and IT channel businesses. The new agency website can be reached at https://www.Brandtelling.com.

Brandtelling® creates technology brand stories that connect your value, so customers understand why you’re the right choice, how you’re different and what you will deliver. Brand storytelling adds new levels of honesty and sharpens the focus on your customer relationships. It helps you better understand their needs and lets you share exactly why you’re the right choice as their partner.

“Too often, we find that tech and IT channel marketers struggle to differentiate themselves from competitors. We help them ditch the boring and predictable marketing materials and stop offering repurposed vendor collateral filled with marketing-speak and vanilla presentations,” says Germain. “We have proudly watched our clients succeed in sharing complex messages with their customers using our Brandtelling® approach to creating stories with impact. That’s why it just made sense to formally adopt Brandtelling as our brand name and ‘Story First’ as our tagline. It’s simple and clear – our name is our approach. It’s literally who we are.”

Every client engagement begins with what Germain calls an Open Book Session (https://www.brandtelling.com/open-book-session). “We help clients get clear about their brand story, customer benefit and unique value before we launch into a big project,” says Germain. “Instead of spending time creating an exhaustive proposal, we can help clients jumpstart their branding or marketing project with this focused session. We then make our recommendations for next step branding or content marketing initiatives and apply their small investment in the Open Book engagement toward the next workshop or subscription. Clients find this a real win because we can begin helping them succeed faster.”

