District PennDOT 4 Road Report for Week of August 2 to August 6, 2021

07/30/2021

​

Dunmore, PA – Below you will find the road report for the week of August 2 – August 6, 2021. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes. Baseball is back: Please note there will be traffic issues at Davis Street, I-81 and Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, at the beginning and end of the games. There will be baseball games starting Tuesday, August 3 through Friday, August 6 starting at 7:05 PM. Saturday, August 7 game starts at 6:05 PM and Sunday, August 8 game starts at 1:05 PM.

Special Events:

Tunkhannock Borough There will be a road closure on SR 3006 (Tioga Street) in Tunkhannock Borough on August 5, 2021 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM for the annual Tunkhannock Fireman Carnival Parade. There will be a road closure on SR 3006 (Tioga Street) in Tunkhannock Borough on August 7, 2021 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM for the 2021 Tunkhannock Antique Car Parade.

Click the following link to view the road report: Road Report August 2 to August 6.pdf

