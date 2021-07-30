Route 885 Second Avenue Restriction Begins Next Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing culvert restoration work on Route 885 (Second Avenue) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Monday, August 2 weather permitting.

Starting 6 a.m. Monday traffic shifts and single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Second Avenue around-the-clock through Wednesday, December 1. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct culvert restoration and sewer work on the behalf of PWSA. Work will occur between Blair Street and Irvine Street.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Mike Burry at 724-443-7700.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

