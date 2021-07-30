Lesnett Road Single-lane Restrictions Continue in Upper St. Clair

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Lesnett Road as part of McLaughlin Run Road (Route 3004) project in Upper St. Clair Township, Allegheny County will continue.

Single-lane restrictions will continue around-the-clock on Lesnett Road at the intersection of McLaughlin Run Road through late August. Traffic will be maintained in each direction as crews work to construct a culvert on Lesnett Road and perform sidewalk and guide rail drainage improvements through the intersection. However, the single-lane width will be narrowed to 11 feet in each direction. Temporary traffic signals may be utilized to guide motorists through the intersection.

The $4.67 million project will convert the signalized McLaughlin Run Road and McMillan Road/Lesnett Road intersection into a free-flowing single-lane roundabout. Additional work includes, replacement of two structures, sidewalks and ADA curb cut ramp installation, guide rail and drainage improvements, sign updates, lighting upgrades and pavement marking installation. Traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout the duration of the project. Flaggers and temporary traffic signals will be used to guide motorists through the work zone as needed. Work will be conducted in nine construction phases. Phases one through five will occur in 2021, followed by a winter hiatus. The remaining phases will begin in the early spring of 2022. The overall work will conclude in the Fall 2022. Plum Contracting Inc. is the prime contractor.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 11 including completed work and significant projects, is available at http://www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #