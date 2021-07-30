PennDOT Reopens Saginaw Road Bridge in East Nottingham, New London Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Saginaw Road has reopened between Route 472 (Hickory Hill Road) and Kings Row Road in East Nottingham and New London townships, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today, following the rehabilitation of the bridge carrying Saginaw Road over Big Elk Creek.

Originally built in 1925 and reconstructed in 1974, the single-span, single-lane steel truss bridge is 75 feet long, 16 feet wide and carries approximately 888 vehicles a day.

This work is one of seven structures in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties that PennDOT is repairing/replacing under a $6.5 million project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Other structures scheduled for replacement/rehabilitation include the following:

Richland Pike over Cooks Creek in Springfield Township, Bucks County;

Lower State Road over branch of Mill Creek in Doylestown Borough, Bucks County;

U.S. 1 and I-295 Interchange ramps;

5th Street over Little Elk Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County;

Barnsley Road over branch of Northeast Creek in East Nottingham, Chester County; and

Washington Lane over branch of Pennypack Creek in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge/culvert improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed winter 2024.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

