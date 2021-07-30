oad Closure Route 3005 (Herod Run Road) - Greene County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 3005 (Herod Run Road) located in Springhill/Aleppo Townships, Greene County. The closure will be located between Route 3012 (Aleppo Road) and Mason Road. The closure will begin on Thursday, August 12 and will open on Thursday, August 26 at 3pm.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform slide repairs. A marked detour will be in place using Route 3012 (Aleppo Road), Route 18 and Main Street.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

