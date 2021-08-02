Avotres Inc. Has Appointed Dr. Bruce Cooper as Independent Board of Director
CEDAR KNOLLS, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avotres Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel immune therapies for autoimmune diseases, cancers, and transplantation, announced today that Dr. Bruce Cooper has been appointed as an independent director to its board of directors, effective immediately.
Dr. Cooper is a New York based biopharma physician-leader and entrepreneur with deep knowledge leading US and Global medical affairs, drug/device development, reimbursement, and commercialization. He has demonstrated success in start-up, specialty, and large pharma across a broad range of therapeutic areas with extensive fundraising, board, and executive leadership experience in his career of 30 years within the life sciences industry.
Dr. Cooper was previously Senior Vice President, Head of Global/US Medical Affairs at AstraZeneca and Roche/Genentech as well as a founding Chief Executive Officer of a biopharma start-up. He has also led the functions of new product commercialization, business development and market access.
“Bruce is a well-established industry leader and entrepreneur. We are very fortunate to have him join our board as an independent director. I am confident he will help us strengthen our strategy to gear towards success,” said Dr. Hong Jiang, chairman of the Board of Directors and scientific founder of Avotres Inc.
Avotres is currently conducting a combined phase I/II trial among new onset Type 1 diabetes (T1D) patients with its leading asset, AVT001, a novel autologous dendritic cell therapy aiming to restore immune self-tolerance by targeting the HLA-E restricted CD8+ regulatory T cell mediated pathway. There are also several preclinical programs ongoing with AVT001 in various autoimmune diseases. T1D is one of the most common chronic diseases of childhood. It accounts for approximately two-thirds of all cases of diabetes in subjects ≤19 years of age. According to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, it is estimated that as many as 3 million subjects have T1D in the U.S., with more than 15,000 children and 15,000 adults diagnosed each year. These facts underscore the devastating impact of T1D on patients and marked adverse financial consequences for society. It has therefore become imperative to develop more effective treatments for T1D.
“I am very excited to join Avotres as an independent director on the board said Dr. Cooper. “Avotres’ science has the potential to prevent, ameliorate and even cure difficult to treat autoimmune diseases, with potential application also in transplantation and oncology. I’m looking forward to supporting Avotres in bringing this transformative science to patients as quickly as possible.”
About AVT001
AVT001 is an investigational autologous dendritic cell therapy for a broad spectrum of autoimmune diseases. It specifically targets restoring the normal function of the Qa-1/HLA-E restricted CD8+ T cell mediated regulatory pathway. The dysfunction of this pathway is considered potentially responsible for the onset of many autoimmune diseases.
AVT001 is currently in an ongoing combined phase I/II, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study for the treatment of new onset Type 1 Diabetes with AVT001for patients aged 16 and older. For more information, please click this link NCT03895996.
About Avotres
Avotres Inc. is a private biotechnology company with a focus on the development of novel immune therapies for autoimmune diseases, cancers, and transplantation. Targeting these therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, we apply cutting edge science to unveil potentially paradigm shifting immunological pathways in the hope to transform the treatment for millions of patients. We consider it our mission to tackle these diseases from their root cause(s) and aim to reach the ultimate goal of relieving patients from the disease burden. Find out more at www.avotres.com.
