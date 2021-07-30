Garcia, Fenberg Statements onthe Passing of Governor Dick Lamm

DENVER, CO – Senate President Leroy Garcia and Majority Leader Steve Fenberg released the subsequent statements following the passing of former Governor Dick Lamm:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Governor Lamm and send my heartfelt condolences to his family,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo). “Colorado is forever grateful for his dedication to public service and the impact he had on our great state. He will always be remembered as a devoted leader who never let political differences get in the way of doing the right thing for the people of Colorado.”

“Governor Lamm served Colorado with the intention of improving the lives of every Coloradan, and he will be sorely missed by all,” said Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder). “He brought people together, took on difficult challenges, and led with poise, grace, and compassion. Despite this difficult loss, his legacy will live on and his work he did as governor will continue to inspire us. My thoughts are with his loved ones during this challenging time.”