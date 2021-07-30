Workstations with AMD’s New GPU Engineered by Koi Computers

High performance AMD Radeon workstations offered by Koi Computers

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koi Computers, one of the leading complete HPC solution providers for government and enterprise, just announced workstations integrated with AMD’s new Radeon W6000 series GPUs.

Koi Computers fully leverages the AMD Radeon W6000 Series GPUs with expertly engineered workstations that are customized to accommodate current and projected client needs. The company is an AMD Elite Partner and also has premier level partnerships with leading manufacturers such as Intel and HP.

Koi Computers Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said, “Our engineering team has been working with AMD for more than two decades and understands the nuances of GPU configuration for maximum performance. We are proud of our AMD integrated workstations and the value they deliver to our clients.”

This latest generation of AMD Radeon PRO W6000 series GPUs is meticulously engineered to deliver a reliable, fluid user experience that cost-effectively unlocks professional creativity and removes limits.

AMD RDNA 2 architecture introduces significant GPU advancements in the form of an enhanced compute unit, new visual pipeline and all new AMD Infinity Cache. The architecture delivers up to 94% faster performance over previous generation GCN architecture. New to the AMD RDNA 2 compute unit is the implementation of a high-performance raytracing acceleration architecture. This specialized hardware handles the intersection of rays directly on the AMD Radeon PRO W6800.

Both the W6800 and W6600 have hardware raytracing, accelerated software multi-tasking and PCIe 4.0 for advanced data transfer speeds. Both GPUs also accommodate certifications for many popular applications The AMD Radeon PRO W6800 features 32GB of high-performance ECC memory, 128 MB of all new AMD Infinity Cache and optimizations for 6 ultra-HD HDR displays. The AMD Radeon PRO W6600 features 8GB GDDR6 Memory and optimization for 4x displays--8K and HDR ready.

To request a quote for workstations integrated with AMD’s Radeon W6000 Series GPUs, contact Koi Computers at 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); sales@koicomputers.com or fill out the contact form https://koicomputers.com/contact-us/.

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts and the 2nd Generation Information Technology Blanket Purchase Agreement (2GIT BPA). To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.