» News » 2021 » Prairie State Park hosts Guided ‘Bison-tennial ...

Prairie State Park hosts Guided ‘Bison-tennial’ Hike Aug. 7

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 30, 2021 – Prairie State Park invites the public to attend its Guided ‘Bison-tennial’ Hike at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.

Participants are encouraged to bring their cameras and binoculars, and should also bring water, snacks, a hat and sunscreen. The hike is a 2-mile hike over uneven terrain; sturdy shoes are recommended. Dress for the weather, but shorts are not recommended.

Registration is required and the hike is limited to 25 participants. Those interested should call 417-843-6711 to register.

Due to the unique and rare diversity of life preserved at Prairie State Park, pets are not allowed on park trails. This regulation protects both you and your pet, as bison graze freely in the park. You are welcome to bring your pet to the park’s campground and picnic area but must follow Missouri State Park’s pet rules found at mostateparks.com/page/55057/pets. This applies to all types of pets except service animals assisting people with disabilities.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

This is one of many events Missouri State Parks is hosting to commemorate the state's bicentennial. To see a complete list of bicentennial-related events and learn more about the commemoration, visit mostateparks.com/bicentennial.

Prairie State Park is located at 128 NW 150th Lane, Mindenmines in southwest Missouri. For more information, contact Prairie State Park at 417-843-6711.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###