Equator’s Outdoor Refrigerator Becoming a Backyard Staple

OR230 Outdoor Refrigerator

Homeowners continue to invest in backyards and patio spaces in the post-Covid era, the demand for Equator’s outdoor mini refrigerator has been on the rise.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has been experiencing an uptick in the demand for its stainless steel OR230 Outdoor Refrigerator and beverage cooler, a trend the company attributes to homeowners making increasing investments in their backyard and outdoor spaces after experiencing the Covid lockdown.

“For months, the demand for our mini refrigerator and other outdoor appliances have been surging.” Said company representatives. “We definitely see a correlation between people staying home more and wanting to make their outdoor spaces more resort-like and relaxing. One of the main uses of this refrigerator is to keep marinated foods prepped and ready for barbeque. Our team is really proud to be able to contribute to more comfortable spaces as it is ultimately our goal to make appliances that make life better.”

The OR230 Outdoor Refrigerator features a sleek stainless steel, waterproof design and has a 2.3 cu.ft. capacity. It’s designed with a powerful compressor cooling system that keeps beverages cool in the range of 34° to 50°F no matter how high the temperature rises outside.

OR230 doubles as both a mini refrigerator and works as a beverage cooler when the included wire shelving is used. To achieve an optimal cooling setting, users can set the perfect temperature with the electronic temperature control panel, touchpad controls, and accessible LED display.

Owners of Equator’s outdoor refrigerator report that one of their favorite features is the smart airflow design which allows air to pass freely through the wire shelving. This design implementation coupled with the auto defrost feature eliminates the need for scraping off frost.

Equator’s product designers tested the product in real backyard environments to identify additional features to include in the appliance. As a result of their real-world research, they decided to add four unlocking casters that allow the mini fridge to be moved when needed. The unit also comes equipped with a door lock and key to protect food and beverages so that the door does not open by wind or animals and is Energy Star rated for optimal power efficiency.

With an IPX4 waterproof rating, the mini outdoor refrigerator can withstand the elements all year long. The OR230 measures H27.2 x W17 x D20 inches. It can be ordered today from Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Overstock apart from others at an MSRP of $659

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers' lives.