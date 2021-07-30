Cobbs Creek Parkway Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia Region

07/30/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Cobbs Creek Parkway is among several state highways in Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties restricted for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Monday, August 2, through Friday, August 20, weekdays from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Cobbs Creek Parkway between Woodland Avenue and 58th Street for high friction surface treatment operations; and

Wednesday, August 4, through Thursday, September 2, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Essington Avenue between Bartram Avenue and Passyunk Avenue for casting adjustment, milling, paving, and line striping operations.

Chester County

Sunday, August 1, through Thursday, August 5, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) between Route 10 (Limestone Road) and Zook Road in West Fallowfield and West Sadsbury townships and Atglen Borough, Chester County for milling and paving operations; and

Sunday, August 1, through Friday, August 6, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 52 (Kennett Pike) between U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) and Raintree Road in Kennett and Pennsbury townships for milling and paving operations.

Delaware County

Sunday, August 1, through Friday, August 6, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Lansdowne Avenue/Main Street between Garrett Road and the Cobbs Creek Bridge in Yeadon, Lansdowne, and Darby boroughs, and Upper Darby Township for utility adjustment, milling, and paving operations.

Montgomery County

Sunday, August 1, through Friday, August 6, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Fitzwatertown Road between Route 263 (York Road) and Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) in Upper Moreland, Abington, and Upper Dublin townships for casting adjustment, milling, and paving operations; and

Sunday, August 1, through Friday, August 6, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 63 (Old Welsh Road) between Terwood Drive and Red Lion Road in Lower Moreland Township for casting adjustment, milling, and paving operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

