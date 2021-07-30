PennDOT to Begin Lansdowne Avenue Improvement Project in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, August 2, on a project to improve travel and safety on Lansdowne Avenue between Marshall Road and U.S. 1 (Township Line Road) in Upper Darby and Haverford townships and Lansdowne Borough, Delaware County.

Under this project, PennDOT will upgrade traffic signals and add ADA curb ramp improvements at various intersections along Lansdowne Avenue to allow for better traffic flow and safer mobility. The updated traffic signals, connected with fiber optic cable, will transmit real time data back to the PennDOT Regional Traffic Management Center in King of Prussia for enhanced optimization and emergency incident management. Other improvements include updated signs and pavement markings, as well as resurfacing between Marshall Road and Garrett Road.

Beginning Monday, August 2, through Friday, August 6, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Lansdowne Avenue between Marshall Road and U.S. 1 (Township Line Road) for roadway, signalization, and ADA construction.

In addition, a lane closure is scheduled on Lansdowne Avenue between Winding Way and Marshall Road, on Monday, August 6, through Friday, August 13, weeknights from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM, for milling and paving operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Wampole-Miller, Inc. d/b/a Miller Brothers, of Conshohocken, PA, is the general contractor on the $3,953,617 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to finish in winter 2022

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #