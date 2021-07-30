Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 2700 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 2:20 am, the suspect and victim were engaged in an argument at the listed location. The suspect snatched the victim’s property and then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, July 29, 2021, 32 year-old Kendrick Carpenter, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

