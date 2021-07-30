NAIA Commends the House for Including Funding in FY 2022 Minibus to Strengthen USDA Oversight of Canine Importation
The National Animal Interest Alliance (NAIA) commends the House for including key provisions in the FY 2022 Minibus Appropriations bill to protect animal and public health relative to the importation of dogs. The House Agriculture Appropriations bill provides $1 million in critical funding to strengthen USDA oversight of canine imports and to improve interagency coordination. Additionally, the Labor-HHS appropriations bill calls attention to the need to address challenges with CDC capabilities and procedures that would ensure coordination and oversight of dog imports.
— Patti Strand, NAIA President
"We applaud these efforts to provide funding and bring attention to the challenges of proper federal oversight of dog imports," said Patti Strand. NAIA calls on Congress to enact the Healthy Dog Importation Act (H.R. 4239). The HDIA would provide the framework needed to ensure that animals arriving into the US are healthy and that those on the frontlines working to ensure public health have the authorities, coordination, and resources needed to do their jobs. The HDIA would establish basic import standards to protect people, pets, and livestock from imported pathogens - standards that would help us avoid future disease outbreaks and eliminate the need to have federal dog import suspensions. We look forward to continuing to work with Congress and with a broad coalition of bill supporters to see it enacted.
