Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,421 in the last 365 days.

House Agriculture Appropriations Bill Provides Critical Funding for Dog Import Oversight

As the federal agencies tasked with protecting animal and public health continue to protect our country, it’s essential that we ensure they have adequate resources to oversee dog importation.”
— Patti Strand, NAIA President
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Animal Interest Alliance (NAIA) commends the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee for including $1 million to protect animal and public health in their FY 2022 bill reported out of the full Appropriations Committee today.

Just days ago the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suspended imports of dogs from over 100 countries due to the high risk of rabies transmission. This week, bipartisan legislation was introduced in the House (H.R. 4239) that would establish commonsense health and vaccination requirements for all dogs imported into the United States.

As the federal agencies tasked with protecting animal and public health continue to protect our country, it’s essential that we ensure they have adequate resources to oversee dog importation.

PATTI STRAND
National Animal Interest Alliance
+1 503-761-8962
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

House Agriculture Appropriations Bill Provides Critical Funding for Dog Import Oversight

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.