House Agriculture Appropriations Bill Provides Critical Funding for Dog Import Oversight
The National Animal Interest Alliance (NAIA) commends the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee for including $1 million to protect animal and public health in their FY 2022 bill reported out of the full Appropriations Committee today.
— Patti Strand, NAIA President
Just days ago the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suspended imports of dogs from over 100 countries due to the high risk of rabies transmission. This week, bipartisan legislation was introduced in the House (H.R. 4239) that would establish commonsense health and vaccination requirements for all dogs imported into the United States.
As the federal agencies tasked with protecting animal and public health continue to protect our country, it’s essential that we ensure they have adequate resources to oversee dog importation.
