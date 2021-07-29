Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021-07-29 10:36:26.197 Missouri Lottery Player Scores $1,000 a Day for Life!

Missouri Lottery players who bought a ticket for last night’s Cash4Life drawing are urged to check their tickets carefully. One lucky ticket sold in the state matched all five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Cash Ball number, to win the game’s top prize - $1,000 a day for life! Last night’s winning numbers were 8, 11, 12, 13, 23, and the Cash Ball number was 1.

“We began selling Cash4Life tickets just a few months ago, so we are thrilled to already have our first $1,000-a-day-for-life top-prize winner in the game,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery.

Players can check their tickets by scanning them on the Lottery’s mobile app or on Check-A-Ticket machines at retail. “If you have the winning ticket, be sure to sign the back and put it in a safe place before making your appointment to claim your prize at Missouri Lottery Headquarters in Jefferson City,” Reardon added. “We also encourage you to take the time to get professional tax or legal advice.”

Per Lottery policy, information regarding the name and location of the retailer that sold the winning top-prize ticket will be made available within 72 hours, or after the winner has come forward and completed the claiming process – whichever occurs first.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize, which in this case is Jan. 24, 2022.  

 

