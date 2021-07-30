IFC GLOBAL Certification Centre in Turkey, announces partnership with BeVeg.
IFC is now a BeVeg International Authorized Certification BodyTURKEY, TURKEY, TURKEY, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IFC GLOBAL Certification Inspection and Training Services Inc. is an independent and impartial certification body established to provide services for conformity assessment services (system certification, product certification and inspection).
International First Certification (IFC GLOBAL) meets customer needs and maintains customer satisfaction with its highly trained and experienced staff. It aims to provide reliable and fast solutions to its customers and to keep all of its applications meticulously.
BeVeg helps to prevent and reduce consumable products and services of animal origin, to avoid animal exploitation, and to minimize the possibility of any cross-contamination with animal material. The standard has applications in many areas such as food, cosmetics, alcohol, pharmaceuticals, restaurants and textiles.
BeVeg is the world’s only ISO accredited vegan technical standard, trademark and program, which makes it the most reliable vegan trademark claim on the global marketplace. BeVeg is an ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification standard built in accordance with ISO/IEC 17067 as a conformity assessment programme and accredited by the National Accreditation Centre (NAC)
