Pipe Installation on Route 419 in Cornwall Borough, Lebanon County

Harrisburg, PA – A PennDOT maintenance crew from Lebanon County is scheduled to install a large pipe on Route 419 (Schaeffer Road) between Willow Street and Cherry Avenue in Cornwall Borough.

Weather permitting, this work will begin at 7 AM Tuesday, August 10, and be completed by 5 PM Thursday, August 12. Route 419 will be closed to through traffic during that time. A detour will be in place using Cornwall Road (Route 2001), Rocherty Road, Evergreen Road (both designated Route 2002), and State Drive (Route 2003).

The project calls for Lebanon County PennDOT to install a 60-inch pipe and headwalls to address flooding in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018