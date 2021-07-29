Solar-powered underground gas-storage monitoring system launched at Gazprom Neft’s Zapadno-Messoyakhskoye field

Gazprom Neft—Rosneft joint venture Messoyakhaneftegaz has commissioned a geo-seismic monitoring system for underground associated petroleum gas (APG) storage at its Zapadno-Messoyakhskoye field. The system provides detailed information on the operation of the storage facility, located in an undeveloped stratum containing an oil-rim, round the clock. The complex operates using energy sourced from the Arctic sun.

The complex’s extensive and multi-branched sensor network consists of 1,600 highly sensitive recorders, covering an area of 16 square kilometres. The new system enables specialists to monitor the gas distribution process within the natural gas reservoir, in detail. This helps control reservoir pressure, preserves the integrity of the oil rim for the subsequent development of the West Messoyakhskoye field, helps refine the geological model of the area as a whole, and ensures safety in injecting APG into the gas cap. Solar panels supply the complex with energy. The system’s stable and consistent operation is monitored by drones undertaking regular monitoring of all infrastructure.

Commissioning and monitoring of the Messoyakhaneftegaz APG underground storage project has been implemented by the Gazprom Neft Science and Technology Centre (STC), whose specialists developed the digital solutions for modelling APG injection and storage processes. Data obtained from monitoring the Messoyakha gas storage facility is now being processed and interpreted by STC specialists in Tyumen and St Petersburg.

This underground APG storage facility, commissioned in 2020, is a key facility in the APG utilisation process at the Messoyakha group of fields. More than 1.2 billion cubic metres of gas resulting from oil production at the Messoyakha group of fields have been injected into this natural reservoir over the past year. Messoyakhaneftegaz is the first oil production company in Russia to receive a license to build and operate an underground gas storage facility of this kind.

“Developing this cohesive and integrated monitoring facility forms part of an integrated digital system for managing the production, transportation, treatment and usage of APG and natural gas. An integrated control system will improve viability in developing gas reserves, as well as further improving the safety of production processes. The seismo-geological and environmental monitoring package at the Messoyakha underground gas storage facility will help in working out technological solutions, including recycling CO2 by reinjecting it into the reservoir.” Andrey Komarov Director for Gas and Power Engineering, Gazprom Neft

“Geo-seismic monitoring of gas storage is an example of advanced scientific knowledge being successfully transferred to practical business usage. Our physicists have been involved in modelling complex processes occurring under gas injection and storage within the storage facility, while machine-learning specialists have developed efficient models for processing and interpreting monitoring and control data. That sort of comprehensive and integrated preparation means we can address emerging operational challenges while judiciously developing multi-component reserves comprising oil, gas and condensate.” Alexey Vashkevich Director for Technological Development, Gazprom Neft

“The APG utilisation programme at the Messoyakha group of fields includes not just operating a multi-level APG treatment, transportation and injection complex covering two license blocks, but also oversight and control involving modern geo-seismic monitoring systems. That sort of integrated and environmentally friendly approach to developing hard-to-recover reserves will minimise manmade environmental impacts in oil production, and further increase rational natural gas usage in the Arctic.” Alexei Kan Director General, Messoyakhaneftegaz