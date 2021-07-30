Christian de Mesones Releases ‘Hispanica (instrumental)’ Featuring Bob James

Contemporary Jazz with Latin Flair

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Hispanica (instrumental)”, the new single from bassist, composer and band leader Christian de Mesones, is now available for streaming and purchase on all major music platforms and on the artist’s website. de Mesones’ latest creation is a vibrant, soulful, Latin-flavored contemporary jazz gem that prominently features legendary jazz pianist Bob James, who appears courtesy of Tappan Zee Records. It is the instrumental re-imagining of a track from de Mesones’ debut solo project, “They Call Me Big New York”, which contained multiple charting singles and surpassed one million streams on Spotify.

With beautifully crafted supporting color from flautist Arch Thompson, “Hispanica (instrumental)” now also boasts melodic, unison and harmony trumpet punches and interludes from Bill McGee, and showcases Curtis McCain on percussion and Mike Gamble on Guitar. Carl Anderson lays a solid foundation on drums while Rob Maletick lends his sultry saxophone to this well-rounded composition. “Hispanica (instrumental)” was written and co-produced by de Mesones who also plays bass on the track, produced and mixed by Christopher Scott Valentine, and mastered by David P. Marchione.

de Mesones’ experiences while growing up in Brooklyn during the turbulent 60s still heavily influence his musical compositions today. “I grew up during a difficult transitional period in our nation’s history. I had to navigate the effects of this on my own neighborhood and reconcile what I was going through with my desire to become an artist,” de Mesones said. “Luckily, my dream was continually nurtured in a household always filled with music, and I have fond memories of listening to quite a diverse mixture of artists. From Yma Sumac to Alice Cooper and Stravinsky to Streisand, I just couldn’t get enough. That constant exposure to such a vast array of genres had a profound impact on my development as a composer and arranger. This song is a tribute to that history and those influences, which have culminated in this uplifting story - told through song - that represents my cherished Bulgarian-Peruvian heritage.”

The artwork for the single was created by High School of Art and Design alum and lifelong friend of de Mesones, Lisette Nieves-Flores. “As soon as I saw the image, I felt it directly reflected what the song represents for me,” said de Mesones. “It reminded me of The Madonna. That image, and the vivid colors she chose, immediately evoked the symbolism associated with purity, love, royalty, and immortality. This is how I think of my ancestors.”

“They Call Me Big New York” garnered much attention with spotlights in Jazziz Magazine, Bass Magazine and Bass Musician Magazine. “Big Tall Wish”, the opening track on the album, reached #6 on Radiowave and reached top 20 on the Mediabase SJ/AC chart. Fan favorite “Spirit” reached #11 on Mediabase. He was also nominated for Instrumentalist of the Year 2020 by Soultracks.com.

Christian “Big New York” de Mesones has been playing bass guitar for over 40 years. He graduated from the Bass Institute of Technology (now the Musician’s Institute) in Hollywood, California and has been part of several musical groups all over the country, including bands out of Hawaii, Hollywood, New York City, and Richmond, Virginia. He has opened for several national recording artists such as Down to the Bone, Marion Meadows, Bob Baldwin, Chuck Brown, and Roberta Flack. de Mesones has created bands and led all-star groups that have performed at the Capital Jazz and Lake Arbor Jazz Festivals in Maryland, the 2nd Street Festival in Richmond, VA, and the legendary Blues Alley Supper Club in Washington, DC.