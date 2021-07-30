New Movie Danny Doom Now Available on Amazon Prime Video
The teen comedy from the filmmaker of The Pastor and the Pro and The Virgins premieres digitally today.SEATTLE, WA, USA, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danny Doom, the new comedy from one-man studio Matthew Wilson Productions, makes its world premiere today on Prime Video. The story follows a young church intern who chases the girl of his dreams by masquerading as a mysterious rebel.
Born on September 11th, 2001, Danny seems destined for disaster. A difficult home and social life leads to a lonely childhood, but in high school he finally finds his way when he joins a church youth group. Life is all right after that, until he falls unrequitedly for his beautiful classmate Megan who has zero interest in church boys. But while performing with his church drama team Danny discovers a talent for inventing new characters. And a chance in-costume encounter leads him to realize that Megan will like him as long as she thinks he's a rebel. So Danny, as the rebel, teams up with Megan to help her get revenge against her awful ex. Will the ruse succeed or will it be another Danny Doom disaster?
This is the fifth feature-length film Matthew Wilson has written, directed, produced, and edited himself, hiring only a small cast and skeleton crew for the shoot days. His last effort, The Pastor and the Pro, was featured in the Wall Street Journal for its resourceful production techniques, as he has been able to produce and distribute films on a budget that Hollywood would spend to rent a parking lot. His work has also been featured in Christianity Today for uniquely handling Christian characters with comedy.
Danny Doom stars newcomer Gavin Michaels as the title character and Brett Hargrave as Megan. Supporting players include Paul Ryan Hobson, Sean Abplanalp, Nj Ambonisye, and Upright Citizens Brigade performer Vinnie Duyck.
Distributing through Amazon's Prime Video Direct program, audiences throughout the U.S. can now rent or buy the film starting at $2.99.
