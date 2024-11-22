New Movie 'Awesomest Christmas Ever' Premieres on Digital

Ellison Pipe and Gus Howell in Awesomest Christmas Ever

Original holiday film is set to delight audiences of all ages.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for an awesome movie night as Awesomest Christmas Ever, the latest feature from Matthew Wilson Productions, debuts today on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct and YouTube. With star-making turns from up-and-coming child actors Gus Howell and Ellison Pipe, this tale of holiday hijinks is sure to become a Christmas classic.The story concerns ten-year-old Ollie, who plots a series of wild schemes to try and reunite his parents after learning they plan to divorce after Christmas. Along the way he gets help from his best friend, a girl who is NOT his girlfriend, and a talking Christmas tree.Supporting players include Sonya Davis, star of Wilson’s previous movie The Virgins, and Steve Mallers from the CW’s Hostage Rescue, as Ollie’s parents. Charles Brent Shaphren (Three Busy Debra’s) and standup comedian Carie Esquenazi play the grandparents. Newcomer Izzy Richter plays Ollie’s best friend Trevor.This is the first time Matthew Wilson has premiered a film simultaneously on Prime Video and YouTube. His previous features found success through Prime Video Direct, and on YouTube through the Deep C Digital Channel where his movie The Virgins is currently the number one title with almost 10 million views.John Kim of Deep C Digital had this to say: “I am so excited to be collaborating with Matthew Wilson for the fourth time. His movies have amassed more than 10 million combined views on my Deep C Digital Channel, and I know that number will keep climbing with this new release. More and more audiences across the world are turning to YouTube for new movies, and I can't wait for them to fall in love with Awesomest Christmas Ever.”This is the sixth feature Matthew Wilson has written, directed, produced, and edited himself, hiring only a small cast and skeleton crew for the shoot days. His method of producing movies on a budget that Hollywood would spend to rent a parking lot has been featured in the Wall Street Journal. And his films have also been recognized for their unique portrayals of religious characters in publications like Christianity Today and Christ and Pop Culture.A TV writer for shows on Cartoon Network (Krypto the Superdog, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, Monster Beach) and Disney Channel (Brandy and Mr. Whiskers), Matthew Wilson began making independent films in 2011 after he won the Amazon Studios prize for a zero-budget “test movie” of his script The Umpire. Since then he has made five more movies: Speak to Me in Poetry, The Virgins, The Pastor and the Pro, Danny Doom, and now Awesomest Christmas Ever.Starting today, U.S. viewers can rent or purchase Awesomest Christmas Ever on Prime Video, and viewers worldwide can watch it for free (with ads) on YouTube.

Movie Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.