Zinklar appoints Ignasi Fernández as Chief Marketing Officer
Zinklar appoints Ignasi Fernández to consolidate its international presence in key markets including Europe, the United States and Latin America.BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignasi Fernández has more than 20 years of experience in senior management roles in Kantar. Zinklar appoints Ignasi Fernández to consolidate its international presence in key markets including Europe, the United States and Latin America. More than 200 multinationals from a variety of industries use Zinklar to develop market research and generate consumer insights to help them improve their business strategies.
Zinklar, the SaaS platform that delivers results in real time and turns market research into an everyday solution for brands globally, has announced the addition of Ignasi Fernández to its management team. Ignasi Fernández joins the company from Kantar, where he undertook the role of Global Chief Marketing Officer of the Insights Division. This outstanding addition to their management team enhances Zinklar’s already in-depth knowledge of the market research industry and furthers the company’s ability to grow the brand globally.
Ignasi Fernández brings extensive experience in the insights industry after more than 20 years with Kantar. There he led as global CMO the marketing operation of the Insights and consumer panels divisions, including the relaunch of the brand's research ecommerce. Expert in team leadership in international environments and in creating new business opportunities through digital marketing, Ignasi Fernández comes to Zinklar to build and lead the marketing team that will support the company's international expansion in Europe, the United States and Latin America.
"Being able to attract the best talent, such as Ignasi, from large traditional agencies, confirms that Zinklar is on the right side of disruption and is leading the market globally" says Borja Ormaechea, co-CEO and founder of Zinklar.
Ormaechea continues, "With Ignasi on the team, Zinklar can continue to position ourselves as the leading SaaS platform of Consumer Insights globally, providing a competitive advantage for all our subscribed customers. In Zinklar, we are changing the way in which the marketing and insights teams understand market research and make their decisions, thanks to a mobile only research model based on data and intelligence and the incorporation of the best talent"
Zinklar is growing and on the verge of securing venture capital financing (Series A). This will strengthen its sales and product development capabilities to improve the scalability of the company and consolidate its international projection.
About Zinklar
Zinklar is a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform that delivers real-time results and turns market research into a daily solution for companies globally. It offers a product traditionally purchased from market research agencies through an annual subscription. With Zinklar, companies get the best consumer insights and can conduct much more frequent research with the same investment.
With Zinklar, brands place consumer insights at the center of their decisions every day.
More than 200 multinationals from a variety of industries use Zinklar to gain frequent consumer insights to inform their decision making and forward planning.
For more on Zinklar visit www.zinklar.com
Ignasi Fernández on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ignasifernandez/
IMAGES: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/szjvaj4rt2b1m1h/AABpAxT7qgW8Iim907v_ifOha?dl=0
Michael Collins
TravelMedia.ie TTR
+353 868583585
email us here