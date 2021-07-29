Pelosi Statement on Biden Administration Rescinding Trump Anti-Worker Rule

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the Biden Administration DOL officially rescinded a Trump Administration rule that greatly limited the standard under which employers could be held accountable for violating federal labor law protections:

“Today, the Biden Administration has again reaffirmed this truth: that Democrats will always fight on the side of working Americans. This important step extends the critical lifeline of minimum wage and overtime protections to countless more workers, helping protect their rights, dignity and financial security.

“Congressional Democrats and the Biden Administration are committed to standing with workers. We will continue to fight for our pro-worker agenda, with equal pay for women, a long-overdue increase in the federal minimum wage, national paid family leave and more.”

# # #