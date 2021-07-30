Funding Opportunity: 2021-22 Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 (Basic)

The online application is available to LEAs through the NYSED Business Portal. Select the survey titled “2021-22 Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 (Basic).”

Purpose of Title I School Improvement Funds

Section 1003 of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) requires that State Education Agencies allocate funds to Local Education Agencies (LEAs) for Comprehensive Support and Improvement schools (CSI), Targeted Support and Improvement schools (TSI), and Target Districts to develop a plan that will meet the progress goals in their 2021-22 District Comprehensive Improvement Plan (DCIP) and 2021-22 school-level improvement plans and thereby improve student performance. These funds are to be used to support planning and implementation of school improvement activities as required in the ESEA.

The following districts/schools are eligible for 2021-22 Section 1003 Basic School Improvement funding:

Title I Target Districts;

CSI Schools; and

TSI Schools

The following districts/schools are not eligible for 2021-22 Section 1003 Basic School Improvement funding:

Districts in Good Standing with no identified schools;

Any school in Good Standing; and

Charter Schools.

Information about accountability designations is available online at: ESSA Accountability Designations

Eligible districts and schools will receive the following allocations for 2021-22:

Target District - $50,000 per district;

Comprehensive Support and Improvement school - $200,000 per school; and

Targeted Support and Improvement school - $75,000 per school.

LEAs must complete all sections and are required to answer questions marked with a red asterisk. If a required question has not been completed, the business portal will highlight it in red and the section of the application will be flagged. The applicant will be unable to submit the application to NYSED for final review if a required question remains unresolved.

FS-10 Budget forms should be completed in a manner that clearly identifies and aligns proposed expenses to improvement activities.

The online application may only be submitted/certified by the chief school officer of the applicant LEA. The designated superintendent of an LEA is the only administrator with the submit/certify rights necessary to successfully submit and certify a completed application for NYSED review.

LEAs are REQUIRED to send signed originals and two hard copies of the FS-10 Budget Form to:

NYS Education Department - Office of Accountability Attn: 2021-22 School Improvement Grant (1003) 89 Washington Avenue - Room 320 EB Albany, NY 12234

LEAs are NOT REQUIRED to send hard copies of general application materials to the Department.

September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022.

Completed applications are due by August 31, 2021 and will be reviewed on a rolling basis. LEAs are encouraged to submit completed applications as soon as possible to expedite the review and approval process of SIG funding.

Budget Amendment Deadline

All budget amendments should be discussed with the program office prior to the submission of an FS-10A. Amendments must be submitted with sufficient time for review of any new activities. Amendments to add new activities must be postmarked and submitted electronically no later than August 1, 2022. Amendments to adjust costs for approved activities or adjust fund codes can be accepted at any time during the project period; however, supplies exceeding 10% of an activity cost requires a full review.