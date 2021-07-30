Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) Re-dedicates Worship Building in Surrey, BC Amid Pandemic

Iglesia Ni Cristo church officers and members in front of the house of worship in Surrey, BC, for a memorable group photo, hours before the worship service to be officiated by the Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo Manalo, via live streaming from Manila, Philippines.

INC chapel in Surrey, BC, was recently renovated and expanded to accommodate the growing number of INC members. It was among the worship edifices rededicated to God by Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo Manalo, in a worship service via live streaming from Manila, PHL.