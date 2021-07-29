Waterproof IP67 Cable Assemblies Add Tamper Resistant Design Element to Any RF Applcations
Amphenol RF expands portfolio with IP67 front mount bulkhead TNC and RP‐TNC to ultraminiature AMC4 connectors on micro coax cable ideal for use in outdoors.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to expand our waterproof IP‐rated and tamper‐resistant cable assembly options with TNC and RP-TNC configurations. These cable assemblies are designed using 1.13 mm micro coax cable and feature the ultraminiature AMC4 connector on one end. The recently introduced ultraminiature assemblies are intended for use in applications where systems may be compromised through exposure to the elements or external tampering and offer strong protection against either.
Both cable assembly configurations operate at 50 ohms and utilize the familiar threaded interface which ensures mating stability and reliable electrical performance. The front‐mounted bulkhead jacks can be fastened on the inside of the panel or enclosure which provides additional security for sensitive systems. The 1.13 mm micro coax cable provides additional flexibility for installation needs, as well as an ultraminiature mated connection for small spaces and crowded PCBs.
Waterproof sealed solutions are engineered to protect your application from outside elements and are fully tested to IP67 specifications in the mated and unmated condition. RF lines are designed to meet interface performance specifications, with the addition of internal and external sealing features. IP67 products are suited for a number of applications, including remote outdoor enclosures, portable radios, handheld devices and industrial equipment.
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
# # #
Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Manager
Amphenol RF
+1 203-796-2034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn