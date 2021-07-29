Public Informational Meeting on the Honolulu Harbor 2050 Master Plan

Main, News Posted on Jul 29, 2021 in Harbors News

The Hawaii Department of Transportation, Harbors Division (HDOT) invites the community and interested parties to a meeting to learn more about the concepts being considered for the Honolulu Harbor 2050 Master Plan (HHMP). The HHMP will update the Oahu Commercial Harbors 2020 Master Plan and will be a critical tool that guides future decision-making for Honolulu Harbor’s use and development. The Master Plan includes improvements needed to address maritime needs, resiliency, and climate change impacts.

The meeting is accessible for individuals with disabilities. To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid or special services (e.g., sign language interpreter), please contact Mr. Michael Dichner at HDOT Harbors Division, 79 South Nimitz Highway, Honolulu, HI 96813 or by phone at (808) 587-1885 or email at [email protected]. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, Braille, or electronic copy.

Live Presentation / Q&A: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. Broadcast On: ʻŌlelo Cable Channel 49 and HawaiianTel Channel 1049 Online: www.olelo.org/49 and ʻŌlelo’s mobile app; and via Zoom

Visit the honoluluharbormp.com website the week before the meeting for the Zoom link.

